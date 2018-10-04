Days after WADA released its report, the officers prepared to hack the networks of WADA and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USASA) among others from Russia, the indictment alleges. Apparently unsuccessful in the effort from afar, two of the GRU spies flew to Rio to hack the WiFi networks used by anti-doping officials in their hotels and elsewhere, officials said. They succeeded in stealing the log-in and password for one U.S. Anti-Doping Agency official's email account, obtaining summaries of test results and prescribed medications, they said.