Since the summer, after user growth slowed, a privacy breach affecting 29 million users, and ongoing concerns that the platform is a tool for ethnic cleansing, the company's share value has dived. But the tech industry as a whole has faced a punishing few months on Wall Street. Big-name tech giants, known as the "FAANGs" – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google – have shed more than $1 trillion in value in the past 60 days. The tech company slide dragged the Nasdaq composite index down almost 15 percent from its recent peak, in August.