Krista Bender and her husband, Andrew, selected a gown with a vest, a bowtie and angel wings, for their third child, Christopher Joseph, who was delivered stillborn at Virtua in July 2016 in the 23rd week of her pregnancy. At just one pound six ounces and 12 inches long, he was too tiny for a store-bought outfit. They had the baby baptized in the angel gown and saved the garment for a keepsake box Krista later made.