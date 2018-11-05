Camden Mayor Frank Moran on Monday vetoed a local permit to allow a South Jersey company to build a controversial digital billboard on the city's waterfront that would target commuters on the Ben Franklin Bridge.
Vince Basara, a spokesman for Moran, said the mayor took the action Monday. He declined to provide a reason for the veto.
"His veto is his statement," Basura said.
The veto was announced at a Camden Zoning Board meeting Monday night where the board was scheduled to consider a resolution for the billboard. The board approved the project at its meeting in October and a resolution giving final approval was on the agenda Monday night.
Opponents of the project suffered a setback last month when the state said it would not revoke a permit it issued six years ago for the billboard. The state agreed to review its decision, as requested by Camden Lutheran Housing Inc., a vocal opponent.
Cherry Hill-based Interstate Outdoor Advertising needed a variance from the city because the redevelopment plan for the land at Elm Street and Delaware Avenue, where the billboard would be built, prohibits billboards.
Drew Katz, the company's CEO, has said that proceeds from advertising sales, about $200,000 annually, would be earmarked for nonprofits in the city. Katz said the project was a way to honor his late father, Lewis Katz, a co-owner of the Philadelphia Media Group, publisher of the Inquirer and Daily News, who died in a plane crash in May 2014.
Some activists and residents oppose the billboard because of its waterfront location and believe the 167-foot-high structure would mar the skyline and negatively impact the neighborhood and redevelopment. The two digital screens would target commuters crossing the Ben Franklin Bridge.
Proponents, including some residents and local organizations, said the billboard proposal would inject needed funding to Camden nonprofits and enhance the work they do in the city of about 70,000 residents.
If there was a veto, Katz has said, he would consider a lawsuit.