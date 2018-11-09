A Camden County police officer captured on video apparently punching an unarmed suspect earlier this year on the streets of Camden has been charged with assault and trying to cover up the beating, authorities said Friday.
Nicholas Romantino, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged in a two-count indictment, said U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Craig Carpenito. He was charged with violating the civil rights of Camden resident Edward Minguela on Feb. 22.
At a brief hearing Friday, Romantino told U.S. District Court Judge Joel Schneider that he understood his rights and the charges against him. He was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond and ordered not to leave New Jersey. He left the Camden courthouse without commenting.
The beating was recorded by a Camden liquor store's surveillance camera and viewed thousands of times on social media. The black-and-white video appears to show Romantino pushing the 32-year-old Minguela to the ground and punching him in the back of the head about a dozen times.
Romantino and two other officers were removed from street duty pending the outcome of an investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, but the office said in March that any criminal charges had been put on hold pending an unspecified investigation. The two other officers, whose names were not released, have returned to duty, a spokesman said Friday.
According to the indictment, Romantino, a two-year veteran of the Camden County force, responded to a dispatcher's report of a "man with a gun" in the area of Collings and New Hampshire Roads in the city's Fairview section. Romantino was one of several police officers who responded.
According to the indictment, when officers arrived at the location, another officer stopped Minguela and told him to put his hands up and Minguela complied. Romantino approached Minguela from behind and tried to pull his arm behind his back, which startled Minguela. He reacted by pulling his arm away from Romantino. The officer then threw Minguela to the ground.
Romantino rolled Minguela over onto his stomach and another officer grabbed Minguela's legs and a second officer grabbed his right arm, according to the indictment. Romantino grabbed Minguela's left hand.
The indictment does not identify Minguela as the victim but both Minguela and his attorney have said that Minguela is the man getting beaten on the video.
"Romantino, without provocation, punched the victim multiple times in the back of his head," according to documents in the case.
Minguela was treated for a broken wrist, bruising, and a concussion. He was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction. A weapon was not found.
His civil attorney, Devon M. Jacob, has demanded that the charges be dismissed and has said that he plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit on Minguela's behalf.
Jacob did not immediately return a message left at his law office.
A spokeswoman for Camden County Prosecutor Mary Colalillo did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Romantino underwent treatment at Virtua Hospital in Camden for injuries to his right hand that he suffered as a result of punching Minguela in the head, prosecutors said.
Back at the Camden police station, Romantino allegedly submitted a fraudulent report seeking to justify actions against Minguela, the indictment said. The report falsely stated that the victim "placed his left hand under his chest and began to try [to] lift himself off the ground. Due to the fact that the male was trying to lift himself up and I was unable to see his right hand I began to strike the male in the head with a closed fist …."
The Camden County Police Department operates only in the City of Camden.
Romantino remains suspended without pay, according to the police department. His lawyer, Daniel E. Rybeck, declined comment after Friday's court hearing.
If convicted on the civil rights charge, Romantino could face up to 10 years in prison and up to 20 years on the false records charge and a $250,000 fine. A Nov. 28 status conference was scheduled before U.S. District Robert Kugler.