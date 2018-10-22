A use-of-force investigation has cleared a Camden County police officer in the 2017 fatal shooting of a Camden man who had just shot his wife, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.
Officer David Stinsman was "legally justified" and "acted appropriately when he utilized deadly force" in the Jan. 11, 2017, shooting of 38-year-old Jose A. Fernandez during a police response to a report of domestic violence involving a man with a gun in the 2700 block of Federal Street in Camden, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Fernandez shot Elisvel Gomez while she was sitting on a couch holding a baby in the second-floor apartment as Stinsman and two other officers approached on the stairs, prosecutors said.
Gomez survived. The baby and a nearby toddler were unhurt.
Fernandez, who also was identified at the time as Jose A. Fernandez-Ventura and was charged with attempted murder and related offenses, died four days later at Cooper University Hospital.
Stinsman, who joined the force in 2014, was placed on administrative leave, and an investigation of the shooting was started.
In May 2017, the Camden County Police Department announced it was planning to honor Stinsman among several officers for their work as "community builders and guardians," NJ.com reported.
"We have officers who every day live up to the creed of our department — Service Before Self — and routinely put themselves in harm's way to protect Camden residents," said Police Chief Scott Thomson. "It is important that we recognize the tremendous work they do."
Thomson could not be reached Monday night for comment on the conclusion of the investigation.
The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said the investigation started with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office but was transferred to Burlington County.
"A conflict arose after the completion of the investigation of this incident but before the final review by the assigned Camden County assistant prosecutor," the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.
A spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office declined to elaborate.