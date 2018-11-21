A teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Camden High School student and athlete who had dreams of attending college and playing professional football, authorities said Wednesday.
Kidron Roberts, 15, of Camden, was taken into custody at his home Tuesday night by federal marshals, authorities said. He faces charges of first-degree murder and weapons offenses, Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo and Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson said in a statement. He was detained in the county Juvenile Detention Center.
He is charged in the Nov. 13 slaying of Javonne Davis, 15, who was shot repeatedly after leaving school that day. Police responded to shots fired and found Javonne bleeding at Euclid Avenue near Princess Avenue about 3:30 p.m. He died about an hour later at Cooper University Hospital.
Authorities did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting. It is unclear if or how Roberts and Davis knew each other.
Javonne's coach, Carl Davis Jr. of the Staley Park Panthers, a community football program that mentors young people, said he did not know Roberts or whether there was any bad blood between the teenagers. Davis and Javonne were not related, but the coach treated the teen like family.
"I have no clue what it's about," Davis said Wednesday. "I'm hoping to know about more. I want to know why."
The teen's mother, Jamie Utley, said another student had recently threatened to shoot her son after a dispute.
Javonne normally left school about 25 minutes before the 3:25 p.m. regular dismissal, according to Maita Soukup, a district spokeswoman. The day of his death, she said, was a typical school day for him. He was not involved in any fights or infractions in school or on school property, she said.
A Camden High School ninth-grader, Javonne aspired to obtain a business degree from Rutgers and wanted to own a barbershop. He also dreamed of playing professional football. On the field with the Panthers, he was known for his speed and strength as a lineman. He hoped to play for Camden High next year.
Rutgers selected him for its Future Scholars Program, which each year identifies 200 low-income eighth graders in New Jersey who achieve academically. Students who complete the five-year program, which includes taking college prep classes at Rutgers, receive full university scholarships.
A viewing for Davis will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by services at St. John Baptist Church, 400 N. 30th St., in Camden, followed by interment at Sunset Memorial park, 1605 Union Ave., in Pennsauken.
He will be buried in his Panthers uniform and his helmet and trophies will be on display, Davis said.