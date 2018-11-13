Multiple injuries have been reported after a car slammed into a Social Security office in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
Initial reports indicated that at least 15 people were injured, two seriously.
The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. at the office at 1350 Doughty Road.
Police believe the female driver was trying to park when the car ran into the waiting area for the building. Another woman and two children were in the car.
"There is no indication that this was a deliberate act," Egg Harbor Township police said in statement,
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.