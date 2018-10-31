The New Jersey Attorney General's Office on Wednesday identified the detective who fatally shot a 19-year-old Millville man two weeks ago in Vineland.
John Caccia, of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, fired his Glock 19 service pistol three times at Jacob Servais in the parking lot of Just Four Wheels vehicle rentals at 2587 S. Delsea Dr. around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Investigators did not say whether Servais had been armed at the time.
The Attorney General's Shooting Response Team, which is continuing to investigate shooting, reported that detectives with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Lower Township Police Department were conducting surveillance in the area of the rental business as part of an investigation of a violent crime that occurred in Cape May County earlier in the month.
The shooting response team reported that Caccia "encountered" Servais, who was driving a Nissan Altima and was a possible suspect in the earlier violent crime, and fatally shot him. Officials did not give details on the earlier crime.
Servais was taken by ambulance to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where he was pronounced dead. None of the detectives were hurt.
"The nature of any resistance and the use of any weapon on the part of Mr. Servais remain the subject of the ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time," the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.
Caccia has been placed on administrative leave.
This is the second fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland in three months.
In July, Rashaun Washington, 37, of Camden, was shot and killed by Vineland police after a stand-off outside his home. That shooting happened after Washington told officers that he was holding an explosive device wrapped in a shirt, according to body camera footage.