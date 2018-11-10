New Jersey State Police was investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing late Friday morning and then discovered in a Burlington County pond.
Around 11 a.m., state troopers were called to 35 Estates Drive in Southampton to search for Adam Reed, who had disappeared from a mobile home park there.
A short time later troopers found the boy unresponsive in a nearby pond and performed CPR on him. He was taken to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, where he was pronounced dead.
No further information was available.