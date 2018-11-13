ATLANTIC CITY — The investigation into Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and City Councilman Jeffree Faunterloy stemming from an early morning brawl outside a casino nightclub has been transferred to the Cape May County Prosecutor's office, officials confirmed Tuesday.
"Atlantic City is bigger than just one person," New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said, arriving at Atlantic City City Hall Tuesday for a previously scheduled meeting. Oliver has oversight power over the city under a state takeover that is entering its third year.
Oliver said the incident, which left the mayor with a black eye, was "absolutely not" a setback for the state's efforts in Atlantic City.
Her security detail briefly tried to bar reporters from entering City Hall as they interviewed Oliver. The meeting of the Executive Council, a committee formed after a report by Gov. Murphy's special counsel Jim Johnson, was closed to the media.
Gilliam was sequestered in his seventh-floor office early Tuesday, as Oliver and other state and city officials arrived for a previously scheduled meeting. A report Monday by 6ABC, which filmed the mayor leaving his home, said he appeared to have a black eye, which was confirmed Tuesday by other sources. Video of the incident outside the Golden Nugget casino showed the mayor exchanging punches with an unidentified man, law enforcement sources said.
Fauntleroy said in an interview Monday that he and the mayor "were trying to leave a bad situation," when they were followed out by employees of the nightclub. He said he had not been informed of any complaints filed against him or Gilliam, but had been shown a copy of a police communication referring to such complaints by a reporter with the news site Breaking A.C.
City Hall security officers barred reporters from staying on the seventh floor on Tuesday.
Entering City Hall, Oliver said the Attorney General had ordered the case involving Gilliam and Fauntleroy transferred out of Atlantic County. She said she had not spoken with Gilliam about the incident. "Of course it's concerning," she said.