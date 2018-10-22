They talk about the Exit Zero Jazz Fest in Cape May, and why they all can't afford to move there. And how the state messed up the turnpike workers' pensions. The man says he tends to just vote for whoever is not currently in office, on the theory that once they get to Washington, it's all downhill. "The guy that's in there, I'll vote for the next guy," he says. Wampole checks the "Strong Andy" box.