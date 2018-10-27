The season's first nor'easter arrived overnight, causing moderate street flooding in Jersey Shore towns and bringing soggy conditions for outdoor events in Philadelphia.
With wind gusts of 50 mph at the Shore, some power outages have been reported and more are expected as the storm moves through the region. Winds are expected to be tamer inland, around 30 mph.
The worst conditions are yet ahead for the Shore, with high tide expected in Atlantic City around 9:45 a.m.
But for rowers in Philadelphia, the show must go on. More than 270 clubs and 25,000 spectators are expected Saturday and Sunday at the 2018 Thomas Eakins Head of the Schuylkill Regatta along Kelly Drive.
Also undaunted by less-than-ideal conditions are thousands expected to participate in this morning's 20th annual Philadelphia Heart Walk at Citizens Bank Park to raise funds for heart-disease research. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon.
All in all, the storm, a fast-mover, will not leave more than an inch of rain in most parts, weather forecasters say. Sunday is expected to be a dry day with temperatures in the 50s — perfect training-run weather for next month's marathon.