The city's 2015 Center City parking inventory — a report completed every five years — found that the average one-hour parking rate increased from $9.98 in 2010 to $13.39 in 2015. The 2017 Econsult report commissioned by the parking industry found that the price of parking for one hour is about $16. But given tax increases that went into effect with new commercial property assessments in 2017, Econsult said, garages would need to charge $25 for one hour of parking to break even. To maintain profit margins, Econsult said, parking would cost $34 per hour.