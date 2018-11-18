A 40-year-old man who was struck by a car while crossing Columbus Boulevard in Society Hill early Sunday morning has died from his injuries.
According to police, the man was standing on a median along Columbus Boulevard, about 40 feet north of where it intersects with Dock Street, when he walked out into the northbound lanes and was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 25-year-old motorist about 1:11 a.m.
The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:19 a.m.
The identity of the driver, who stayed at the scene, also was not released.