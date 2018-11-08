Another, J.M., repeatedly announced his plan to kill himself, but was never seen by Harrington; after just two months at Cresson he took his own life in May 2011. Just beforehand, according to McCarthy, psychology staff noted that J.M., who had been aggressive and depressed, was suddenly upbeat — a mood shift that's an indicator for suicide. According to prosecutors, Harrington wrote in the incident report that J.M.'s death was not foreseeable or preventable.