Court records show he pleaded guilty to 12 counts of animal cruelty in 2015 after investigators retrieved birds, dogs and snakes from his home in Emmaus, Lehigh County. A code inspector for the borough tipped police off to the squalor, the Easton Express-Times reported at the time, and police found 67 animals inside. That group included six boa constrictors, all of which had died from neglect.