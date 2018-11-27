A Bristol man was arrested late Monday after a prolonged standoff with police, during which he held his estranged girlfriend hostage and threatened to kill himself, investigators said Tuesday.
Michael Chesnes Jr., 38, has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and related offenses, court records show. He faces a preliminary hearing in the case on Dec. 5 and remained in custody in lieu of 10 percent of $9 million bail.
Chesnes' girlfriend told investigators that "they have been having relationship issues," and that he had been living with family in Philadelphia, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in his arrest.
He returned to her home in Bristol on Monday afternoon and started "screaming that she was cheating on him," the affidavit states. Their argument continued for several hours, during which the girlfriend's daughter returned home from work.
Chesnes then attacked the daughter, shoving her into a wall, punching her in the face, and stabbing her in the abdomen with a kitchen knife, according to the affidavit.
His girlfriend later told police that Chesnes repeatedly told her they were going to die together and smashed her cell phone, preventing her from calling for help.
During the scuffle, the daughter was able to flee and call police, telling them Chesnes was holding her mother at knifepoint. When officers arrived at the home, Chesnes told them that "he wanted to die" and refused to leave the home, the affidavit states.
After an hours-long standoff, SWAT officers broke down the door and took Chesnes into custody.