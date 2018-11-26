Election officials testified Monday that an unexplained issue with the county's Lower Government Center in Levittown caused 10 applications for absentee ballots to be received on the day those ballots were due. In response, Deanna Giorno, the county's chief clerk, reached out directly to the voters who filed them. Four of the applicants decided to vote in person, and five of the remaining six filled out absentee ballots that Giorno hand-delivered to them that day. It was unclear if the final voter returned the ballot Giorno delivered to him.