"As always, our number one priority is to make sure everyone in Bucks County is safe, and we are sharing this information with that priority in mind. This is more an FYI than an SOS," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a statement Tuesday. "Nonetheless, we will continue to do our best to protect you by working hard to find any unexploded devices that may remain. If you find something suspicious, please do not investigate it on your own. Call 911."