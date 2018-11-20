In letters to Britt G – later identified by investigators as Brittany Galluppi, McCarthy's girlfriend – he instructed her to smuggle "Flyers tickets" into him during a visit. But he wasn't suddenly interested in hockey — the term was slang for Suboxone, an narcotic used to lessen the symptoms of opioid withdrawal. authorities said. He told Galluppi to be careful, issuing "step-by-step" instructions and telling her he could make up to $1,200 by selling the drugs in the prison, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. He promised to send her a cut of the profits, the affidavit said.