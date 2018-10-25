After the shooting, Hogan said publicly that no charges would be filed against the three troopers who fired their weapons at the suspect. But privately, he sharply criticized Daniels, saying he did not report the shooting to the prosecutor's office – the independent agency assigned to investigate police-involved shootings – for four hours. Daniels later explained the delay by saying he "had other things to do" and did not have Hogan's cell phone number, reasons Hogan found not credible.