During that explanation, Byrne clashed with Kevin Madden, a Democratic councilman who has been outspoken about the need for prison reform in the county. Madden said he had toured the facility on Monday and spoke with 10 inmates who described stench and blocked toilets. In one cell he visited, he said, the toilet bowl was filled with human waste and the three inmates who shared the space had been wrapping the bowl in cellophane to mitigate the smell.