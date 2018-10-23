Police on Tuesday said three boys who attend a Muslim school in Bucks County were responsible for a fire there Monday afternoon.
Bristol Township police said the fire at the United American Muslim Association school in the 5200 block of Emilie Road was caused by three boys, ages 10 to 14.
The fire, which started in a second-floor storage room filled with boxes of paper towels, was reported around 4:30 p.m. and required a response by several fire companies and the Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was later declared an arson by the Bristol Township Fire Marshal's Office. The Philadelphia office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Monday that it was joining the investigation.
Detectives determined that it was not an anti-Muslim hate crime, nor was there any malicious intent against the school, Bristol Township Police Department said in a statement.
The investigation was ongoing and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office was reviewing the case for possible charges.
The building was formerly the home of Immaculate Conception B.V.M. School.