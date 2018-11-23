A reporter once asked Frank C. Kelly what motivated him to keep coming back as the mayor of Collingdale, a tiny, tidy borough of about 9,000 in eastern Delaware County.
"I've been here all my life," Kelly replied at the time, then 42 years into an unprecedented career as Pennsylvania's longest-serving municipal executive. "I know everybody in town. I like helping people."
Collingdale was his life, and his life's work was to serve it and its people. And on Thursday, nearly five decades at the helm of his hometown, Kelly died at 84 from complications related to ongoing cardiac issues. He passed away in his home after sharing one last Thanksgiving dinner with his family.
The lifelong Republican was a month away from ending the first year of his 12th consecutive four-year term as mayor.
"He was always straight to the point with everyone—sometimes you liked it, sometimes you didn't," said John Hewlings, Collingdale's borough manager and a close friend of Kelly's. "But he always had what he thought was the best of the borough in his mind. And I think that was where he got his support.
"Everyone thought his whole life was dedicated to Collingdale," Hewlings added.
Longtime friends say Kelly's health had declined since January, when he lost Janet, his wife of 61 years. Kelly is also predeceased by a son, Brian, and leaves behind six children, 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, according to his family.
But even as he battled heart issues and diabetes, Kelly was a man about town, according to Hewlings. He still made regular trips to borough hall, the former location of the high school where he met his wife and a building he fought to save from demolition.
"There wasn't an event that took place that he wasn't somehow involved in organizing. It was just the way he was," Hewlings said. "Everything centered around him."
The son of a shipyard worker, Kelly spent his entire life in Collingdale, aside from two years with the Army at Fort Gordon in Georgia. After high school, Kelly took a job as a lineman for Philadelphia Electric Co., which later became Peco. He put in 41 years at the company, working his way up from climbing poles to overseeing tree-trimming work as a supervisor.
Later, Kelly left to take a patronage job at the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority, a position he stepped away from in 2011 after heart surgery.
His political career had a humble start, with an appointment to the Darby Creek Joint Sewer Authority. Kelly later won a seat on the borough council, and clinched his first mayoral victory in 1970.
That was around the time he met Kathleen Munro through a knock on her door as Collingdale's unofficial welcoming committee. She lamented Kelly's passing as "a tough loss for Collingdale and the end of an era."
"He went to every funeral, he knew everybody's name, he went to everyone's home," said Munro, the president of the borough council. "He was just hands on, and that's why we trusted him to be mayor all these years."
In 2012, the state legislature officially recognized his longevity as mayor, cementing his name into the annals of Pennsylvania history. It was an achievement won through 12 successful campaigns. But Kelly hadn't had serious competition for his seat since the early 1990s, when he elbowed past a challenger by a few hundred votes.
"He was a natural leader, because he believed in Collingdale," said Bob Adams, who served 38 years on the borough's police department, the last 10 of those as chief. "And if you needed something he was there. He made it his mission to help."
Kelly was "like a second father" to Adams, the man who first hired him as a part-time officer and was there at every step of his career afterward. When a drunk driver hit Adams during a late-night shift, Kelly was at his hospital bedside, waiting for him to open his eyes.
"He went above and beyond for the people in this town," Adams said. "There's no doubt about it, he was 'Mr. Collingdale.'"
That reputation stretched beyond the few square miles Collingdale occupies.
Andy Reilly, who stepped down this week after nine years as the head of the Delaware County Republican Party, said Kelly was "the quintessential small-town mayor."
"I don't know that he had a single enemy, and regardless of people's party affiliations or allegiance, he'll be missed greatly," Reilly said. "He was a mayor that really cared deeply about his town and the lives of the people in the town."
His sentiments were echoed by John McBlain, who frequently worked with Kelly as the head of Delaware County's council.
"Frank Kelly was omnipresent. He was Collingdale," McBlain said. "I would hate to be the person to follow him— It'd be like following Sinatra on a bill."
Funeral arrangements were pending Friday afternoon.