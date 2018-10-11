Last month, authorities received a tip about possible child pornography or exploitation. The tip, they said, led them to investigate Blong. They said they found that he had coaxed three girls, between the ages of 14 and 17, to send him explicit photographs. Two of the girls lived outside the Philadelphia area and never met him in person, authorities said. A third girl went in August to Blong's home, where she was sexually assaulted, authorities said.