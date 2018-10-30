In a search of his iPhone, investigators recovered more than 90 "bathroom voyeurism" videos taken in 10 bathrooms. In addition to the one on campus, police say, Yannuzzi recorded in bathrooms at the Footlighters Theater in Berwyn, the Genesius Theatre in Reading, and the Street Lamp Productions Theater in Rising Sun, Maryland. He also made recordings in bathrooms in homes in West Chester, Reading, Philadelphia, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, police said.