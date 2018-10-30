A West Chester University student secretly recorded dozens of women in a campus arts center restroom as well as restrooms in area theaters and local homes over the last two years and uploaded at least one video to a website for others to watch, authorities said Tuesday.
Joshua Yannuzzi, 24, was charged with more than 100 counts of crimes including invasion of privacy, wiretap violations and distribution of obscene materials, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
Yannuzzi, of Honey Brook, has been banned from West Chester University, where he studied musical theater, authorities said. Investigators have so far tracked down more than 20 women who were recorded, but said there were potentially many more.
Yannuzzi, who actively participated in the West Chester theater community, targeted young women he knew through theater and other activities and surreptitiously taped his iPhone to various surfaces in bathrooms to record them using the toilet, authorities said.
Police began investigating Oct. 10, when a woman using a gender-neutral bathroom at West Chester University's E.O. Bull Center for the Arts noticed a phone was taped to the bottom of the sink and recording video with an app.
Investigators traced the phone to Yannuzzi. When questioned by police, he admitted he began filming women in the campus bathroom during the spring of 2018 and taped about 30 to 50 times, authorities said.
In a search of his iPhone, investigators recovered more than 90 "bathroom voyeurism" videos taken in 10 bathrooms. In addition to the one on campus, police say, Yannuzzi recorded in bathrooms at the Footlighters Theater in Berwyn, the Genesius Theatre in Reading, and the Street Lamp Productions Theater in Rising Sun, Maryland. He also made recordings in bathrooms in homes in West Chester, Reading, Philadelphia, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, police said.
According to the criminal complaint, at least 45 of the videos on the iPhone were taken in the campus arts center bathroom, which has no stalls.
Anyone who lived or worked with Yannuzzi in theater productions could be a potential victim, investigators said, and should contact Chester County detective Robert Balchunis at 610-344-6866.