A Deptford mother and son were charged Friday in connection with a shooting this week that left a 22-year-old man dead and another man injured.
Marcel Steele, 22, and Shasta Steele, 41, are accused of killing Jodeci Robinson of Woodbury and wounding Saliim Bey, 26, of Pine Hill, then trying to cover up what happened, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Officers responding to a 9:22 p.m. report Wednesday of multiple gunshots at the suspects' home on the unit block of Andaloro Way found a mortally wounded Robinson outside. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he died of a single gunshot wound to the back. The extent of Bey's injuries were not released.
The younger Steele, who was taken into custody Wednesday night on drug counts, was later charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and other crimes. He remained in custody Friday at the Salem County Correctional Facility. His mother was charged with third-degree endangering of an injured victim and fourth-degree obstruction. Officials did not disclose a motive for the shootings.
Anyone with information can call Detective Michael Bielski of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at 856-384-5645 or Detective Sgt. John Gigante of the Deptford Township Police Department at 609-929-7679.