The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that three churches previously merged with other parishes will no longer serve as worship sites after Jan. 7 and will close as Roman Catholic churches.
Archbishop Charles J. Chaput approved the closure of the Our Lady of the Holy Souls church building at 19th & Tioga Streets in North Philadelphia, which became part of Our Lady of Hope Parish in 1993; the Saint Stanislaus Kostka church in Coatesville, which became part of Saint Joseph Parish in 2012; and Saint Leo church in Tacony, which became part of Our Lady of Consolation Parish in 2013.
The archbishop officially relegated the buildings to "profane but not sordid use," a formal designation that means that the buildings will no longer serve as worship sites and will close as Roman Catholic churches.