HARRISBURG — Defense lawyers for state Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown are asking the judge in her political corruption trial to dismiss all charges before the case goes to the jury.
The request came Monday as Brown's lawyers began presenting her defense in the case, which grew out of a sweeping sting investigation run by the state Attorney General's Office between 2010 and 2012. The Philadelphia Democrat is accused of taking five cash payments in 2011 from the sting's undercover operative, Tyron B. Ali, in exchange for official favors.
Brown's lawyers — Patrick A. Casey, John B. Dempsey, and Erik R. Anderson — argue that prosecutors failed to show specific instances of Brown accepting money in exchange for votes. Prosecutors Michael Sprow and Ryan Shovlin contend that Brown accepted five payments totaling $4,000. They have pointed to her testimony before a grand jury that she knew she was breaking the law when she accepted the money from Ali, who at the time was posing as a lobbyist and discussing votes on various bills.
Brown's request for an acquittal, although routine for defense lawyers in midtrial, will be closely watched. In an unrelated but high-profile political corruption case last year, a federal judge, in an extraordinary decision, dismissed all charges after prosecutors had presented their case. Still, lawyers have said a midtrial acquittal would be rare.
Earlier Monday, four defense witnesses took the stand to attack the credibility of Ali, the trial's star witness. Brown's lawyers have sought to paint Ali as a consummate con man who spent years swindling taxpayers and unsuspecting business partners.
Two of the witnesses were Philadelphia-area investors in a nonprofit that Ali ran to help people restructure their mortgages to keep their homes. Both testified that they loaned Ali money but were never repaid in full.
Also testifying were current or former state auditors whose audit of one of Ali's business ventures led to criminal charges. Ali was charged in 2009 by the state Attorney General's Office in a massive fraud case. He was accused of using a North Philadelphia day care center he operated to defraud taxpayers of money intended to provide meals for low-income children and seniors.
Ali began cooperating with state prosecutors after the charges were filed, agreeing to go undercover as a lobbyist and surreptitiously tape elected officials. In all, six Philadelphia Democrats — including five former or current lawmakers — were charged. Brown is the only one to fight the charges. The others pleaded guilty or no contest.