Brown's lawyers — Patrick A. Casey, John B. Dempsey, and Erik R. Anderson — argue that prosecutors failed to show specific instances of Brown accepting money in exchange for votes. Prosecutors Michael Sprow and Ryan Shovlin contend that Brown accepted five payments totaling $4,000. They have pointed to her testimony before a grand jury that she knew she was breaking the law when she accepted the money from Ali, who at the time was posing as a lobbyist and discussing votes on various bills.