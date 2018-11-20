In a new twist on six months of controversy that have jolted an affluent Main Line suburb, the Lower Merion School Board moved Monday night to acquire 7.56 acres on Spring Mill Road in Villanova for playing fields for a planned new middle school nearly two miles away.
The new plan means that Lower Merion is abandoning its divisive proposal to seize land for the athletic fields from the new public garden at Stoneleigh – an idea that angered local conservationists and led to legislation in Harrisburg intended to thwart it.
The school board also voted on Monday to approve township zoning changes meant to facilitate its plan to build the new state-of-the-art middle school at the current 22-acre site of an Islamic Foundation Center at 1860 Montgomery Ave. in Villanova.
There's no immediate timetable for when what would become Lower Merion's third middle school for grades 5-8 – needed to address a sharp rise in student enrollment in the state's most affluent township – might open. District officials have said the Islamic Foundation site is both too small and too hilly to also build the sports fields that would be required for a new school, but there were few good alternatives in the neighborhood.
The new plan approved Monday acquires four residential parcels of land at the intersection of Spring Mill Road and Morris Avenue, which is a healthy distance – 1.8 miles, or a 35-minute walk, according to Google Maps – from the planned middle school. Officials this morning said there is currently at least one home on the parcels, which are costing the district roughly $5.2 million.
District leaders had announced in May that Stoneleigh – a 42-acre Villanova estate that once belonged to the chemical-industry billionaire John Haas and was just opening as a public garden and community refuge – was a preferred site to seize some land, if not the entire property, for athletic fields. The proposal led some 40,000 people to sign a petition against it, and yard signs calling for Stoneleigh to be saved sprouted on lawns across the Main Line.
In late June, Gov. Wolf signed a bill aimed at blocking eminent domain seizures of land under a conservation easement – legislation that Montgomery County lawmakers had drafted with the goal of keeping the Stoneleigh parcel intact.
Even with the Stoneleigh controversy officially behind it and Lower Merion officials stating in a news release that the new middle school "is closer to reality," the plan will likely not be without controversy.
Scott Zelov, a Lower Merion township commissioner who had vehemently opposed the Stoneleigh plan, said he already had some concerns about the new zoning for the Islamic Center — saying he believes the building is allowed too much "impervious surface" that could cause drainage problems.
"This site is an historic mansion, is small, sloped, remote, has little field space, in not walkable, and on a high traffic road," he added in an email Tuesday morning. "It isn't near the majority of students in the school district. Even the Montgomery County Planning Commission called a school at this site 'one of the few "least walkable" schools in eastern Montgomery County.'"