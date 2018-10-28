The Rev. Monsignor Louis A. D'Addezio did not discuss the massacre during his sermon, but afterwards, during the universal prayer part of the service, the tragedy was mentioned and the victims were remembered. The Rev. Dennis Gill, the rector, said in an interview that he planned to include some remarks about the shooting in his sermon Sunday evening. His message would be that "the shooting in the synagogue is an evil that's everywhere today, and God does his part and we have to do our part. … We have to do everything we can to eliminate hatred, bigotry and racism."