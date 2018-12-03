Santa, Buddhists, a menorah and much more, as seen through the lens of our staff photojournalists.

Major sports a new dyed mohawk by groom Rahanna Gray. She runs her dog grooming business, Stylish Pooch, out of an RV in Philadelphia, PA,
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Mark D’Amico looks on minutes before exiting the Florence Township Municipal Court in Florence, N.J. Monday, November 26, 2018. D’Amico is accused of creating the bogus Johnny Bobbitt GoFundMe account.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane arrives at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pa., to begin serving a 10- to 23-month perjury sentence, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Thomasina Hall, mother of Tiyaniah Hopkins and Yaleah Hall, holds their photograph during a vigil in North Philadelphia on Thursday, November 29, 2018. Tiyaniah Hopkins, Yaleah Hall and two men were shoot during a drug deal that turned into an armed robbery in Southwest Philadelphia last week. A suspect was captured and arrested.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Southbound traffic on the NJ Turnpike backed up couple miles before Exit 2 as people need to exit there because Delaware Memorial Bridge closed on November 25, 2018
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photgrapher
Cheerleader Najah Thomas, a senior, leaps as confetti falls to mark the dedication for a new mural at South Philadelphia High School in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. The mural, designed by Mural Arts Philadelphia artist Ben Volta in conjunction with school students, was inspired by math and science concepts.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Children play in the empty pool around the elf cap-wearing “Duck Girl” sculpture (Paul Manship, 1911) following the Rittenhouse Square Holiday Park Lighting Tuesday, November 27, 2018.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Anthony Gordon, center, and Yusuf Terry, right, of Imhotep Charter celebrate after their victory over Bethlehem Catholic in a PIAA Class 4A football semifinal on Nov. 30, 2018.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Coatesville’s Frankie De Los Santos (21) reacts after time expired in the team’s PIAA Class 6A semifinal game against Harrisburg at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Coatesville lost 27-24.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Haddonfield 56 James Kane intercepts a pass thrown by Hillside’s 12 Gavin Melendez in the 3rd quarter of the Hillside vs Haddonfield HS Group 2 South/Central supersectional championship football game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on December 1, 2018. Haddonfield won 17-7.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Regan Connaire, right, and Amanda Bailey cheer on the Philadelphia Fusion on Dec. 1, 2018. The Fusion, Comcast’s competitive gamers, played its first physical game in Philadelphia. They are normally based in Los Angeles
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
A pedestrian is seen walking across 60th and Market from the SEPTA station in West Philadelphia on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
The skyline of center city Philadelphia, Pa.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Children and parents gathered before service at Mishkan Shalom Synagogue in Philadelphia on Saturday, December 1, 2018. The synagogue celebrated the 10th annual Truah Human Rights Shabbat which focuses on the intersection of Jewish values and universal human rights.
ERIN BLEWETT / Staff Photographer
Rebecca McDonald (left), 20, takes a selfie with her boyfriend, Cliff Woldar, 23, both from Vineland, after the community menorah is lighted at the Betsy Ross House for the first night of Hanukah December 2, 2018.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Former First Lady Michelle Obama surprises a group of twelve young women from beGirl.world at the African American Museum in Philadelphia on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
A Monk talks to children during Sunday school at the Wat Mongkoltepmunee Temple, in Bensalem, Pa. Sunday, December 2, 2018. The Bensalem temple, established for 33 years, is home to five monks and a sprawling community of Buddhists who travel just a few miles or across state borders to meditate and share in southeast Asian culture.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Christmas decorations at The Hardware Center in the Paoli Shopping Center Tuesday November 27, 2018.
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (22), who had been injured, warms up with teammates during practice at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Villanova forward Saddiq Bey steals the basketball against La Salle forward Ed Croswell during the second-half at The Palestra on Saturday, December 1, 2018.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Sixers head coach Brett Brown laughs with Jimmy Butler during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Sixers guard JJ Redick gets tangled with Memphis Grizzlies guard Garrett Temple during the fourth-quarter on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Philadelphia.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
The Khaopoon King Soup with shrimp at Vientiane Bistro, a new Lao restaurant in Kensington. The painting of Buddha is from the walls of the restaurant. The Buddhism practiced in Laos is of the Theravada tradition.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
