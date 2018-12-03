JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer

A Monk talks to children during Sunday school at the Wat Mongkoltepmunee Temple, in Bensalem, Pa. Sunday, December 2, 2018. The Bensalem temple, established for 33 years, is home to five monks and a sprawling community of Buddhists who travel just a few miles or across state borders to meditate and share in southeast Asian culture.