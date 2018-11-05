Conestoga’s Nia Scott (center) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime in the PIAA District 1 Class 4A girls’ soccer championship against Souderton Saturday, November 3, 2018. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Halloween, "Baby Trump Balloons," the Sixers and much more, as seen through the lens of our staff photojournalists. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Students from the Yeshiva School of Pittsburgh gather to sing and pray outside of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Monday, October 29, 2018. Eleven people were killed during Shabbat services Saturday morning at the synagogue. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer The star-burst skylights in the domed ceiling of the 1927 Moorish Revival synagogue Rodeph Shalom are reflected in the top of the photographer’s camera at an Interfaith Vigil of Solidarity and Hope in North Philadelphia in commemoration of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Father Dennis Gill speaks during a press conference for the newly constructed tomb for Saint Katharine Drexel Cathedral (left) inside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Tuesday, October 30, 2018. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer Student Izzy Moregrass listens as a fellow student plays a trumpet solo while the UArts Z Big Band performs at the Philadelphia Jazz Summit, at the University of the Arts, Friday, November 2, 2018. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Kindergartener Chloe Kreschollek runs to catch up with her classmates during a Halloween parade at Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School in South Philadelphia Wednesday, October 31, 2018. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Bob Boser holds a “Trump baby balloon” as he watches sky divers land with a large American flag in front of Independence Hall during the Veterans Day parade near Independence Hall Sunday, November 4, 2018. Boser and his wife attended an anti-Trump march earlier and stayed for the parade. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer William Penn, portrayed by actor Thomas Smith, loses his hat in the wind and almost flips his wig at ceremonies in Chester Monday October 29, 2018, celebrating the 336th anniversary of Penn’s first landing in Pennsylvania. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer A woman pays for her parking at a kiosk, in the rail along the 1700 block of Locust St. Friday, November 2, 2018. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Fans in the Neshaminy High School student section sit in the rain while the Neshaminy High plays Haverford High Friday, November 2, 2018. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Mainland High School senior kicker Sean Carey, who missed a season and a half of football after being diagnosed with cancer in his right hip, practices Tuesday, October 30, 2018. On Friday he made a 41-yard FG with 0:01 on the clock to lift Mainland over rival Ocean City and into the playoffs. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer The West Chester University field hockey team warms up minutes before a game against East Stroudsburg, at home Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The Golden Rams are a Division II national power on their way to another NCAA tournament. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Conestoga’s Nia Scott (center) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime in the PIAA District 1 Class 4A girls’ soccer championship against Souderton Saturday, November 3, 2018. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Guests walk through the pedestrian tunnel under the Ben Franklin Bridge Saturday, November 3, 2018, before a dedication for the tunnel’s new mural. Artists Brad Carney and Melissa Mandel designed the mural. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer David Broida (left), a HIAS volunteer with HIAS, the Jewish American nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees, watches as Paiman, 12, helps put a helmet on his brother Ebrahim, 8, after Broida brought a bicycle to their home in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The boys and their family are originally from Afghanistan. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Sixers Joel Embiid goes on the attack against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday, November 1, 2018. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Sixers center Joel Embiid raises his arms in front of Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin Saturday, November 3, 2018. Embiid finished the game with 39 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer Sixers Markelle Fultz pauses during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center Monday, October 29, 2018. It was his best game of the young NBA season, as he scored 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Posted: November 5, 2018 - 9:14 AM Inquirer Staff Photographers