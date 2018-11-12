Members of the Warrior Lodge Riders of New Jersey hold American flags during the Camden County Freeholder Board’s annual Veteran’s Day observance on the Cooper River in Pennsauken Sunday, November 11, 2018. A plaque listing the names of Camden County residents killed in World War I was unveiled at the event. ERIN BLEWETT / Staff Photographer The mid-term elections, the Eagles, Gritty and much more, as seen through the lens of our staff photojournalists. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Flyers mascot Gritty mixes it up with the “Mites On Ice” during the Flyers-Arizona Coyotes game at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday, November 8, 2018. The young players come from teams around the Delaware Valley, and scrimmage between periods of Flyers home games. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer A woman votes next to gravestones at Lee Monument Company, the Ward 49 Division 18 polling place, in North Philadelphia Tuesday, November. 6, 2018. The city has numerous unusual sites where voting takes place. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Nine year old Elijah shows off his “I Voted” sticker to his younger sister Amelia as they wait for their mom at the polling place inside the Washington Twp. Board of Education building in Gloucester County Tuesday, November 6, 2018. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Supporters at the Bucks County GOP watch party in Doylestown celebrate with campaign signs after U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is re-elected Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Fitzpatrick defeated Democratic challenger Scott Wallace in Pennsylvania’s new First Congressional District. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Democrat Madeleine Dean celebrates becoming the next congresswoman for Pennsylvania’s newly redrawn Fourth District Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Operating Engineers Headquarters in Fort Washington. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Democrat Andy Kim announces that he is the projected winner of New Jersey’s Third Congressional District election at his Mt. Laurel headquarters Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Provisional and absentee ballots were still being counted going into the weekend in his race against incumbent Republican congressman Tom MacArthur. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Campaign workers check the microphones and positions on stage, before the election night victory party for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez in Hoboken Tuesday, November 6, 2018. He defeated Republican challenger, Bob Hugin. ERIN BLEWETT / Staff Photographer Members of the Warrior Lodge Riders of New Jersey hold American flags during the Camden County Freeholder Board’s annual Veteran’s Day observance on the Cooper River in Pennsauken Sunday, November 11, 2018. A plaque listing the names of Camden County residents killed in World War I was unveiled at the event. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer Members of the USO show Courtney Brady (from left), Erica Lustig, and Cassandra Hlong perform during a ceremony to honor veterans at International Arrivals Hall at Philadelphia International Airport Friday, November 9, 2018. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer Temple’s J.P. Moorman II (right) goes for the ball with Detroit Mercy’s Gerald Blackshear Jr. at the Liacouras Center Friday, November 9, 2018. Temple won,83-67. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (right) shoves Chicago Blackhawks center Dominik Kahun during their game Saturday, November 10, 2018. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Penn quarterback Ryan Glover (right) passes as he is hit by HarvardÕs Scott Garrison at Franklin Field Saturday, November 10, 2018. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer St. Joe’s Prep head coach Gabe Infante huddles his team after their 23-13 victory over La Salle in the Catholic League 6A championship game Friday, November 9, 2018. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer An autumn sky Thursday, November 8, 2018 over one of the two Òghost structuresÓ suggesting an outline of Benjamin FranklinÕs long-demolished home in Old City. It was created for the Bicentennial by the Philadelphia architectural firm of Venturi & Rauch. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer Costumed characters, including two elves and a reindeer, wait for the start of a press conference at City Hall Friday, November 9, 2018, announcing the various events that will take place in Philadelphia for Philly Holiday Festival 2018. STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer A 65-foot White Fir from upstate New York arrives on the north side of City Hall Wednesday, November 7, 2018 as preparation are underway for the City of Philadelphia Official Philly Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration November 28. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory sacks Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the first-quarter Sunday, November 11, 2018, during the Eagles 27-20 loss to Dallas. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Eagles Rasul Douglas (left) misses a tackle as the Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott leaps over him during the 2nd quarter at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, November 11, 2018. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer Eagles Zack Ertz kneels after an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, November 11, 2018. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer A deer walks in a Navy Yard parking lot near Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, November 11, 2018 Posted: November 12, 2018 - 8:08 AM Inquirer Staff Photographers