JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

CŽsar (from left), Marcos, and Angel Ramirez at the Rock School for Dance Education. The Cuban identical triplets, 18, will danced as a trio at the Come Together Dance Festival at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre and also have featured roles in the Rock’s Nutcracker 1776, which will be performed Nov. 23 and 24 at the Merriam Theater.