A 65-foot white fir (Abies concolor) from upstate New York awaits decorating on the north side of City Hall Tuesday morning, November 13, 2018. The official Philly Holiday Tree will be lighted November 28. ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer Snow, donuts, dancers and much more, as seen through the lens of our staff photojournalists. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer Donuts are decorated as Jimmy Butler joins the Sixers Tuesday, November 13, 2018. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer A squirrel eats under a tree during the first snowfall of the season in Center City, Thursday, November 15, 2018. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer People of all shapes and sizes, races, ethnicities, sexual orientation, and disabilities take to the runway for the finale of the DreamWalk fashion show. The body-confidence event began after its creators watched the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Kassondra Brown, who played basketball at Abington High School, gestures as she is called up to the stage on national signing day at the school Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Brown committed to the University of Rhode Island. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer Csar (from left), Marcos, and Angel Ramirez at the Rock School for Dance Education. The Cuban identical triplets, 18, will danced as a trio at the Come Together Dance Festival at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre and also have featured roles in the Rock’s Nutcracker 1776, which will be performed Nov. 23 and 24 at the Merriam Theater. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer Sydney Dolan leaps during a Nutcracker rehearsal at the Pennsylvania Ballet Thursday, November 15, 2018. Dolan won the prestigious Princess Grace Award this year and will perform as Dewdrop in the company’s holiday performance. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer Stephen Szutenbach at home in Orlando, Florida says he was abused by a top administrator, while a seminarian in Denver. The accused was temporarily placed in a parish after officials learned of the allegations over a decade ago but later removed. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer People walk in circles holding photos of victims abused by priests, during a protest outside the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, in Baltimore, Monday, November 12, 2018. TIM TAI / Staff Photographer Police escort attendees of the “We the People” rally in support of conservative causes to a place where they could leave Independence Mall where several hundred counter protesters denounced white supremacy and bigotry Saturday, November 17, 2018. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer Clive Thompson in his room inside the First United Methodist Church of Germantown Monday, November 12, 2018, where he and his wife and son are living. DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer Sheppard Erbe is handed a care package as residents of the heroin encampment are forced to pack up and leave Frankford and Lehigh Avenues Thursday November 15, 2018. TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Snow falls in Center City as the first winter storm of the season arrives Thursday November 15, 2018. The sculpture is “Emancipation Proclamation Fountain,” by Gerd Utescher, at the SEPTA concourse entrance at 15th and Market Streets. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Frustrated motorists wait outside their cars as traffic comes to a standstill on Providence Road in Nether Providence Township as buses and trucks got stuck in both directions November 15, 2018. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer A pick up truck is stuck in a snowy ditch after sliding off of the NJ Turnpike in Burlington County Thursday, November 15, 2018. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Saint Joseph’s guard Lamarr Kimble reaches for the basketball against Monmouth guard Ray Salnave (right), guard Trevon Gross Jr. (center) and forward Nikkei Rutty Monday, November 12, 2018. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer Michigan’s Isaiah Livers lands on top of Villanova ‘s Collin Gillespie at Finneran Pavilion Wednesday, November 14, 2018. ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer Flyers Nolan Patrick (rear) races New Jersey Devils Pavel Zacha to the puck at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday, November 15, 2018. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith catches the ball with Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas defending during the third-quarter Sunday, November 18, 2018 in New Orleans. Douglas was injured on the play. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reaches for the high snapped football against the New Orleans Saints during the third-quarter Sunday, November 18, 2018 in New Orleans. Posted: November 19, 2018 - 11:01 AM Inquirer Staff Photographers