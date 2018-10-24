A man lying in Roosevelt Boulevard was run over and killed Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.
The driver of the car that hit the man remained at the scene, officials said.
Police said the victim was lying in the street next to the curb of the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, on the border of the city's Castor Gardens and Mayfair sections, about 6:35 a.m. when he was hit by a private vehicle.
The man, described as being 35 to 40 years old, was taken to Nazareth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7 a.m.
It is not yet clear how the man ended up in the street.
The police Accident Investigation Division is looking into the incident. The Medical Examiner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.