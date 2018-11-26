We want to hear from Eagles fans about how you've been trying to send the Birds good vibrations during this, um, still-alive season. When the Eagles need to make into the end zone, or even just need that first down, do you have a go-to play of your own to bring them luck?
Tell us about that certain ritual, special prayer or lucky shirt or chain you wear on game days — and maybe send along a photo — and we might contact you for an upcoming story. Next up is that huge division game against Washington on Monday Night Football, so now's the time to share any of those good luck tips — especially if they work.
Email us with your age, where you're from and how you send the Eagles good mojo at cowens@phillynews.com.