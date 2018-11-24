Forget the Philadelphia Parking Authority of reality TV's Parking Wars. For the Christmas season, it is downright lovable. At least its free parking deal is.
Starting today, street parking will be free citywide on Saturdays after 11 a.m. The PPA will remain in the holiday spirit until Jan. 1., when it turns into the Grinch again and makes drivers pay at meters and kiosks.
The authority is also offering another bargain for holiday shoppers: an $8 flat-rate at six garages on Saturdays for the rest of the year.
"Sure, you could take the easy route and shop for the it gift of the year on Amazon. But let's be honest: There's nothing like good ol' fashioned window shopping, especially in a city as vibrant as Philly," the authority said in a blog post.
The $8 deal is available between 11 a.m. and 12 midnight at the following garages:
- AutoPark at Independence Mall, located near 6th and Market streets.
- AutoPark at Olde City, on 2nd and Sansom streets.
- Parkade on 8th, at 8th and Filbert streets.
- AutoPark at Jefferson, located at 10th and Ludlow streets.
- AutoPark at Gallery Mall, by 9th and Market streets.
- Family Courthouse Garage, at 15th and Arch streets.
There is a catch. Drivers must visit the garage management office to get the discount.
And don't get sucked into a false sense of security. The PPA will still hand out tickets for those who violate residential parking time limits and other regulations.
For more information, visit philapark.org