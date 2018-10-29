We know you're constantly on the go, so we wanted to offer a new way to hear about the stories you need to know to start your day — the Philadelphia Inquirer on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and your favorite podcast apps.
Each weekday morning you can hear a short broadcast highlighting the news you should know. Whether it's local or national politics, the latest trends in health or business, or just something that will bring a smile to your face, you'll learn about it in our program.
If you have Amazon's Echo or Echo Dot (or a smart speaker that uses Amazon Alexa), you can ask it to play our show. Just say, "Alexa, open Philadelphia Inquirer."
If you have a Google Assistant (either the smart speaker or the phone app), it will also play the broadcast. Just ask, "Hey Google, what's the latest from Philadelphia Inquirer?"
You can also get Alexa to play the Philadelphia Inquirer as part of your automated morning briefing. And, with Google Assistant, you can make the Philadelphia Inquirer one of your favorite news sources so that whenever you ask Google to read you the news, you can hear the Inquirer's show. More detailed instructions on how to do that can be found at philly.com/briefing.
Don't have a smart speaker? That's OK. You can access all of our broadcasts as podcasts. You can subscribe to the Philadelphia Inquirer on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, iHeart Radio, and Overcast.
Here's a sample: