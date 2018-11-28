The Philadelphia region is under a wind advisory until 4 p.m. for west winds in the 20- to 30-mph range with gusts of up to 50 mph.
The National Weather Service says the strongest winds are expected around late morning and will continue into the afternoon.
The gusts could blow around unsecured objects, like patio furniture and garbage cans, and knock down tree limbs, possibly causing power outages.
With the ground drenched from rains — this month is on a course to become the wettest November on record — the winds also could blow down trees with weakened roots. Flood warnings are in effect along some South Jersey waterways, including the Rancocas Creek in Burlington County.
And with a high of only about 43 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, the winds will make it feel like it's below freezing on exposed skin.
Looking ahead, daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with clouds moving in, bringing a chance of showers Friday and rain likely Saturday night.
If you haven't put up your Christmas lights yet, you might want to wait until Sunday when the high is expected to be an unseasonably warm 63. One caveat: There's a 40 percent chance of showers.