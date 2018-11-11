The money from each shipment helps the county run the garden and its sustainability education programs. A group of five volunteers runs the hydroponic greenhouse. All the equipment used for the hyrdoponic garden cost the county $30,000 to build. The county expects the annual revenue generation from the zoo partnership, which will offset the program's costs, will likely be about $3,500. The county's greenhouse program also received funding from a Rutgers University Weed Out Hunger grant. Rutgers offers this grant to community and school gardens in Camden, Burlington, and Mercer Counties to supply fresh produce for food pantries and soup kitchens. Partnerships like the one with the zoo will help make the program self-sustainable, Young said.