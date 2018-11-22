Philadelphia's annual Thanksgiving Day parade has kicked off the holiday for the region, but this year's celebration brings with it a few more hats, coats and gloves than in years past.
Huge floats and live performances decorated the Parkway in honor of the 99th anniversary of the celebration. Originally hosted by Gimbels department store, the 2018 6ABC Dunkin' Donuts parade began at 8:30 a.m. at JFK Boulevard and 20th Street before making its way down the Parkway where it's set to end at the Philadelphia Museum of Arts steps at noon.
Attendees lined the Parkway to catch a glimpse of Gritty, the Flyers' red-hot new mascot, as well as other special guests, including American Idol's Justin Guarini, Michael Woodard and Catie Turner; Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin; Mr. and Mrs. Claus and many more.
There may be cloudless blue skies overhead, but a frigid cold has made it a bitter morning for attendees and participants alike. The high isn't even expected to top 30 degrees, while gusts could reach 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service, making for what's likely the coldest Thanksgiving in more than a century for the Philadelphia region.
Rose Pisacano, 22, wrapped herself in a blanket while she watched the parade. She just got back from Puerto Rico, where she said it was 90 degrees.
"I'm not prepared for this," she said. "This is too much."
She was thankful, though, for her smooth flight to see her family during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Her family, from Philadelphia, goes to the parade every year.
"I'm thankful they still have the parade. That it still goes on," said her father, Joseph, 55. "It's literally the one thing that we do every year."
Whether the cold keeps you inside or you tough it out for the festivities, check out parade photos from staff photographer Tim Tai below:
This post will be updated. Check back for more photos from Thursday's Thanksgiving Day parade.