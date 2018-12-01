George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday night at the age of 94, family spokesman Jim McGrath told the Associated Press.
Bush was a World War II veteran who led the country through the end of the Cold War and was known for his humanitarian work in public office. Commander-in-chief from 1989 to 1993, his dedication to the people began long before, serving as a congressman in Texas, CIA director, and later as vice president during the Reagan era.
Bush died just eight months after the nation mourned the loss of former first lady Barbara Bush. The two were married for more than seven decades and had six children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.
Praise and support began to pour in from leaders past and present across the nation early Saturday. Son George called his father "a man of the highest character."
"Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service to be, in his words, 'a thousand points of light' illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world," said President and Melania Trump in a statement.
Here's a look back at Bush's life and legacy: