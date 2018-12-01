George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday night at the age of 94, family spokesman Jim McGrath told the Associated Press.

Bush was a World War II veteran who led the country through the end of the Cold War and was known for his humanitarian work in public office. Commander-in-chief from 1989 to 1993, his dedication to the people began long before, serving as a congressman in Texas, CIA director, and later as vice president during the Reagan era.

Bush died just eight months after the nation mourned the loss of former first lady Barbara Bush. The two were married for more than seven decades and had six children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

 >>READ MORE: Presidents, others praise former President George H.W. Bush

Praise and support began to pour in from leaders past and present across the nation early Saturday. Son George called his father "a man of the highest character."

"Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service to be, in his words, 'a thousand points of light' illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world," said President and Melania Trump in a statement.

Here's a look back at Bush's life and legacy:

In this 1947 photo, George H.W. Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, in New Haven, Conn. Bush played in the first-ever College World Series in 1947.
AP Photo / File
In this June 6, 1964, file photo George H.W. Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife, Barbara, smiles at the news.
Ed Kolenovsky / AP, file
In this 1968 file photo provided by the Texas National Guard, George H.W. Bush (right) is about to pin a lieutenant bar on his son, George W., after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas.
AP / File
In this March 6, 1968 file photo, George H.W. Bush (R.,Texas) appears in Washington.
In this March 4, 1980 file photo, George H.W. Bush and an unidentified woman peek around a partition with a poster of Ronald Reagan, one of his opponents for the Republican party presidential nomination, before he speaks in Columbia, S.C.
AP Photo, File
In this July 16, 1980 file photo George H.W. Bush (center foreground) acknowledges the crowd before speaking to the Republican Convention delegates in Detroit, Mich.
George H.W. Bush (center) is sworn in as director of the Central Intelligence Agency by Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart, as Barbara Bush and President Gerald Ford, look on at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.
AP / File
In this Nov. 3, 1980 file photo, former President Gerald Ford lends his support to Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate, George H.W. Bush in Peoria, Ill.
AP / File
In this Oct. 9, 1970 file photo, Rep. George H.W. Bush talks with a group of young people at a rally in Houston, Texas.
AP / File
In this Oct. 18, 1971 file photo, U.S. Ambassador George H.W. Bush gestures as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the China debate. He denied the U.S. formula was either a “Two Chinas” or a “One China and one Taiwan” plan.
In this Nov. 8, 1988 file photo, President-elect George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave to supporters in Houston, Texas after winning the presidential election.
Scott Applewhite / AP, file
In this Nov. 12, 1988 file photo, waves splash on then-President-elect George H.W. Bush as he casts a line while fishing in Gulf Stream, Fla.
Kathy Willens / AP, file
In this Nov. 22, 1990 file photo, President George H.W. Bush is greeted by Saudi troops and others as he arrives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, for a Thanksgiving visit.
In this Jan. 20, 1989, file photo, President George H.W. Bush is sworn into office as the 41st president of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist outside the west front of the Capitol as first lady Barbara Bush holds the Bible for her husband.
Bob Daugherty / AP, file
In this Aug. 24, 1992 file photo, President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush walk with their dog Millie across the South Lawn as they return to the White House.
Scott Applewhite / AP, file
In this Oct. 15, 1992 file photo, President George H.W. Bush talks with Independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond, Va.
Marcy Nighswander / AP, file
In this Nov. 10, 2007 file photo provided by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, former President George H.W. Bush free falls with Golden Knights parachute team member Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, as he makes a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas.
In this Jan. 7, 2009 file photo, former President George H. W. Bush walks with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and his wife, Laura Bush, to a reception in honor of the Points of Light Institute, in the East Room at the White House in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP, file
In this June 12, 2012 file photo, former President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, arrive for the premiere of HBO’s new documentary on his life near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Charles Krupa / AP, file
Former President George W. Bush talks with his father, former President George H. W. Bush, during the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Thursday, April 25, 2013, in Dallas.
David J. Phillip / AP Photo / TNS)
Former president George H.W. Bush talks with Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders, on Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Christian Smith / AP Photo
In this April 21, 2018 file photo, former Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston.
