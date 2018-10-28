The uncertainty over Myers's safety did not last long for most congregants and colleagues on Saturday; his son quickly posted on Facebook that the family was safe, and the photo of Myers being escorted from the synagogue traveled far and wide. But hearts were heavy over the unimaginable burden now faced by their former cantor, a man of deep intellect and unassuming collegiality, a realist who developed a 60-minute truncated service to encourage attendance, a cantor who studied to be ordained as a rabbi toward the end of his seven-year tenure in Ventnor and then accepted the rabbinical post in Pittsburgh in 2017.