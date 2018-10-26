A 37-year-old man who attempted to rob a takeout restaurant in the city's West Oak Lane section Thursday night was critically wounded in a shootout with the owner, police said.
About 7:45 p.m., the armed man entered Peter's Chicken and Seafood at 7361 N. 19th St. and announced a robbery, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The owner drew his own gun and the bullets started to fly.
The alleged robber fired four shots before fleeing. The owner, who fired three shots, told police he wasn't sure if he hit the perpetrator. But about 15 minutes later, the alleged robber, whose name was not released, showed up at Einstein Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his chest and was admitted in critical condition. The owner and an employee went to the hospital and positively identified the man as the doer.
Small said the shootout was captured on in-store surveillance video. No one else was hurt.