A three-judge appellate panel in Philadelphia on Tuesday affirmed most of the convictions of two onetime allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie charged in the Bridgegate scandal. But the panel tossed two of the convictions and ordered a new sentencing hearing for Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni.
Kelly, Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Baroni, the former top executive appointee at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, were convicted by a federal jury in 2016 on seven counts each of conspiracy, wire fraud, anti-corruption laws, and civil rights charges.
Their convictions stemmed from their role in a 2013 scheme to cause traffic problems near the George Washington Bridge in order to punish a local mayor for his refusal to endorse Christie's reelection campaign that year.
Kelly was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and Baroni two years. Both were free on bail pending their appeals.
The jury had found Kelly and Baroni guilty of conspiring to violate the civil rights of residents in Fort Lee, Bergen County — specifically their rights to intrastate travel.
The appeals panel disagreed, writing Tuesday that there was hardly a "robust consensus" that this constitutional right exists, so the defendants didn't have a "fair warning" that they were committing a crime.
The higher court, however, upheld all the other convictions.
