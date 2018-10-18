Sprawling across 27,900 square miles in Northern Minnesota, it's three times the size of New Jersey and includes sparsely populated rural stretches, lake communities that draw wealthy retirees, and growing exurbs north of Minneapolis. As Democrats have been chased out of similar working-class areas, like Western Pennsylvania, they have held this district for 70 of the past 72 years, thanks to deep ties between the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) party and union miners who extract taconite from the nearby Iron Range.