That Booker was even there — for his second of three rallies that day campaigning with fellow Sen. Bob Menendez — was a sign that Menendez could lose to Republican Bob Hugin. Privately, some Democrats say they wouldn't be surprised by that outcome. The landscape so worried party leaders in Washington that their outside group, Senate Majority PAC, moved to rescue the embattled senator with $7 million in airtime on television since mid-October.