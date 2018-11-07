Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof died on Oct. 16 at his Love Ranch at the age of 72.
On Tuesday, he won election to the Nevada state Assembly.
The Los Angeles Times says the election of the late Republican candidate was not surprising since the district went for President Trump by a wide margin in 2016.
Hof's posthumous election clears the way for the Nevada Republican Party to choose his replacement.
Hof's cause of death has not been released by the Clark County coroner's office.
He was pronounced dead Oct. 16 after being found unresponsive by male porn star Ron Jeremy. Besides owning Love Ranch, Hof was star of the HBO series Cathouse.